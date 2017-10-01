Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Buck Creek Ranch

Just a three-hour drive from Fort Worth, Buck Creek Ranch awaits as a private retreat and an income-producing property. The premier ranch at 1600 N. Newkirk Road in Daisy, Oklahoma, is approximately 1,940 acres of pasture, mountainous terrain and lakes, plus numerous accommodations for guests, with four dwellings and eight hookups for recreational vehicles.
The mammoth Bald Mountain encompasses the east side of the ranch. Atop it, one can see for miles and there are boundless opportunities for hiking, four-wheeling, horseback riding and camping. The property’s centerpiece slopes down into a valley of plush pasture land that produces quality hay. A good system of roads allows for access throughout the ranch, including the crest of the mountain with pine forests and views that rival Colorado. Visitors are awestruck — and can’t believe that all of this is so close to North Texas.
The main gathering place is the rustic lodge with fireplace, industrial kitchen and bedroom with full bath. Guest accommodations include a 10-person bunkhouse with mountain views, a newly refurbished five-bedroom guest house and the ranch’s original house.
Buck Creek Ranch has income-producing capabilities year-round, including hay cuttings, hunting and timber. There is a vast population of whitetail deer, plus black bears, wild hogs, wild turkeys, water fowl and bobcats. For cattle, there are two areas of pasture land and quality bottom lands. Another source of income is the four-wheeling: a full 15 miles of 4x4 trails where four-wheelers from around the country have come to crawl over the rocky trails and stay in the bunkhouse and guest houses.
The ranch is listed for $3,200,000 by Angie Nelson and Brenda Moerschell. To see all the ranches, land and luxury homes in North Texas and around the world visit briggsfreeman.com.
Comments