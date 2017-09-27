Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas | Arlington

Amy Cicherski with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Southlake presents 4112 Surfside Court in Arlington. Enter the custom home through double Cantera metal doors containing full length window openings. Great room features hand painted copper patina stairway handrails, Romeo and Juliet balcony, 18-foot Butt glass windows, remote controlled solar screens, 24-foot barrel ceiling with fiber optics, wood burning gas fireplace, wall fountain over fireplace and built-in surround sound speaker system which is throughout home and outside.
The gourmet kitchen with mini kitchen provides perfect entertaining and features two spice cabinets, one on each side of the brand-name commercial double oven, built-in knife drawer and cutting board, pull-out mixer elevator, trash compactor or wine cooler replacement, three sinks and disposals, walk in pantry, island, double trash receptacle recycle, two dishwashers, central vacuum with toe kick, hot water dispenser, warming drawer, four tray dividers in kitchen and butlery, separate bar and ice maker, under counter lighting, light tower over sink bar and island custom track lighting.
Two master bedrooms on main floor feature garage access, screened porch, and secret cedar closet. The master bath was remodeled May of 2017 and features double waterfall sinks, Purist Koehler faucets, a jetted tub with stained glass window, a bidet, three shower heads in steam shower, freestanding tub with hand held and floor mounted faucet, skylight and arch see through fireplace.
The daily refuge with still waters lakeside and gorgeous sunsets are peaceful and relaxing. The outdoor screened patios and sun decks are enjoyed year round with the fans and cooler waters off the lake, multiple decks with fire pit, waterfall and fire ring and accented outdoor lighting included on the trees.
For more information or for private showings please call Amy at 817-919-7273.
