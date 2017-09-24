The home at 4851 Moss Hollow Court in Fort Worth’s Overton Woods is priced $1,149,000 by John Zimmerman.
Real Estate

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International | Know Your Architecture: Traditional

September 24, 2017 12:01 AM

From whence it came: Traditional architecture is a broad term for a style that incorporates modern-day elements of many classic styles, especially the structure of doors, windows, building heights and roofing elements. Traditional homes take into account the styles and materials that were popular in an area and, as newer construction, tie the present to the past. Homes that were built in older communities create the standard for what a traditional architect seeks to maintain. If a home is a cleaner-lined expression of Traditional architecture, it is often called Transitional, as it falls somewhere along an imagined transition between Traditional and Contemporary styles.

What to look for: Gabled roofs with shake or asphalt shingles; tall chimneys; walls of brick, stucco or wood; and, often, windows with rounded or arched tops. Inside, Traditional homes often include open archways, French doors, fireplaces, parquet or plank floors and detailed ceilings, crown moldings and baseboards.

Famous examples: Julia Roberts’ character’s family home in Steel Magnolias, a red-brick traditional in Natchitoches, Louisiana. In North Texas, the one and only Southfork, just outside of Dallas, which taps into Greek and Colonial architecture but isn’t slavish to either.

Why it works: Traditional architecture includes a commitment to maintaining a link to past styles and using traditional materials — all to stay consistent with the overall building design and feel of an area. This creates a sense of continuity and connection to the past, which helps the area maintain its traditional look and feel for the residents of the community.

Where to find it: Today, Traditional-style homes can be found all over North Texas. Your Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty agent can find the perfect one for you.

  Comments  

