Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Fort Worth

Sited in the third phase of prestigious Riverhills, the idyllic neighborhood of estate homes located in the residential portion of Fort Worth’s Edwards Ranch, the 4,300-square-foot home at 5473 Night Sage Lane offers four bedroom suites in a wonderfully breezy open-concept floor plan. Designed by Lisa Teters Architecture and built by renowned N.H. Southern Development, the Mediterranean-inspired home also features outdoor living with two covered patios and a resort-style pool, with a large yard that provides ample green space for pets or play equipment for the little ones.
The home showcases sophisticated surfaces throughout, including traditional hard-coat stucco, wood-clad windows, concrete roof tiles, ultra-smooth walls and more than 3,500 square feet of Brazilian walnut flooring.
The master suite and one guest bedroom reside downstairs — for comfort, convenience and privacy — while the elegantly curved staircase in the grand entry leads upstairs to two additional bedrooms, two baths and a great game room with full-service wet bar. Additional amenities include an oversized utility room, a mudroom and a family locker area, plus a study room with two workspaces, a separate exercise room and plentiful climate-controlled storage.
Beyond the house’s architectural significance and charming design, its location affords a family friendly, active lifestyle full of the best the Metroplex has to offer. On a corner lot in the heart of Fort Worth, the new homeowners will enjoy proximity to elite private schools and zoning in the acclaimed Fort Worth Independent School District. It is easily walkable to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation at Waterside or Clearfork, and just minutes from Trinity Trails, downtown Fort Worth, TCU and much more.
5473 Night Sage Lane is listed for $1,359,000 by Mary Carolyn Gatzke. To see all the luxury homes, ranches and land offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty — in North Texas and around the world — go to briggsfreeman.com.
