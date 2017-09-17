Helen Painter Group, Realtors | Aurora, TX

Sitting on 1.17 acres in the beautiful community of Aurora Vista is 102 Apollo Trail – where luxury living combines with country simplicity. With over 4,500 square feet, six bedrooms, three full baths, and ample amounts of closet and storage space, this property is great for large gatherings, family fun, or simply relaxation.
The one-owner home was built in 2005 with close attention to detail and shows almost no wear and tear. Although luxury flows throughout the home, the little details, built-ins and abundance of windows in the common areas allow natural lighting to create a warm and charming atmosphere. The floor plan is open and spacious, yet provides privacy when needed.
The local park for the subdivision is less than 100 yards from the back porch. Although tucked away in the secluded community, the home is conveniently located just minutes from Highway 114, giving you simple access to local amenities. Apollo Trail is a quiet street and the home is surrounded by other well-manicured homes.
For more information on the home, listed for $515,000 and offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors, contact Robby Carson at 817-500-9235.
Comments