Tudor terrific: The renovated 1932 Tudor-style home at 5700 Westover Court is listed for $3,250,000 by Amy Hooper Trott.
Real Estate

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Know Your Architecture: Tudor

September 17, 2017 12:01 AM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 12:29 PM

From whence it came: Tudor architecture is the final evolution of Medieval architecture in England, during the Tudor period from 1485 to 1603, which includes the reigns of Henry VII, Henry VIII and Elizabeth I. In the U.S., a medley of Tudor-era styles — everything from folk cottages to early Renaissance palaces — was combined in a building heyday that lasted from the 1890s to 1940s, especially in affluent suburbs. The materials used for Tudor-style homes were expensive — solid masonry, slate for roofs, brick and stucco for walls, decorative stone — which made the 1920s a high point: The style was sometimes called Stockbroker Tudor, because the homes’ financially successful owners had made their wealth in the booming ’20s stock market. The style eased out of vogue around World War II, when a resurgence of patriotism encouraged a more American style, namely Colonial Revival.

What to look for: Brick and/or stucco walls, a façade dominated by one or more front-facing gables, a steeply pitched roof that is usually side-gabled and has eaves that may plunge almost to the ground, massive chimneys often topped with decorative chimney pots, tall and narrow multi-paned windows often in multiple groups and decorative half-timbering — a signature characteristic.

Famous examples in the U.S.: In Grosse Point Shores, Michigan, the 60-room, 1920s manor of Edsel and Eleanor Ford. In Newport, Rhode Island, the late-1800s Fairholme, the oceanfront summer cottage — at 24,000 square feet — of civil engineer, educator and philanthropist Fairman Rogers.

Where to find it: Today, Tudor-style homes can be found all over North Texas. A Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty agent can find the perfect one for you.

