Real Estate

Williams Trew | Fort Worth

September 17, 2017 12:01 AM

Susanna Bartolomei of Williams Trew is pleased to present the new listing in Tanglewood Schools. 4237 Selkirk Drive West is a charming, updated home with an amazing backyard. The home offers four bedrooms, two baths, a large living area, plus an office and open-plan kitchen and dining.

The spacious kitchen includes hardwood floors, a large butcher block island, ample storage, stainless appliances, and decorative lighting. The dining area can accommodate the largest of dinner parties and features custom paneling that adds warmth and distinction to the space. There is even plenty of room for a small sitting area for coffee sipping and newspaper reading.

The master bedroom has a large closet with barn doors and an ensuite bath with dual sinks. The three additional bedrooms are cozy and inviting. The second bath includes a granite topped vanity. The large family room offers views of the large backyard, built-ins and a great fireplace. The additional private office should not be missed.

Priced at $399,000, the home is truly a unique gem. For more information, or to view additional photos, visit the website at WilliamsTrew.com. Visit the open house Sunday, September 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contact Susanna for a private showing at 817-862-4428 or visit williamstrew.com.

