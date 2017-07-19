Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Rebecca Utley and Coldwell Banker present 9317 Dosier Cove West in Fort Worth. Sited on over a half-acre treed lot on a bluff on Eagle Mountain Lake, this property offers 180 feet of lake front and boat dock with v-boat lift.
The well maintained, three-level home features four bedrooms, four and one-half baths, four living, two dining, and over-sized three-car garage. The house was built to take advantage of the lake views enjoyable from floor-to-ceiling, energy-efficient windows spanning the back of the home’s lower level, housing a spacious living, kitchen, master bedroom, large spa with waterfall and patio.
The upstairs has three bedrooms and common living area. Street level features two living areas including a flex room, formal dining, study and oversized laundry. Updates include kitchen with granite, prep area with sink, six-burner stainless gas range, new built-in microwave and new flooring and paint throughout. Other amenities include recirculating hot-water, under-eve electrical and switch for holiday lights, full bath accessible from spa area, energy efficient windows and doors, floored attic storage, and workbench and storage in garage.
The home is priced $739,999 and will be open Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information, call Rebecca Utley at 214-317-5750. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
