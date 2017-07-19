Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

The Anderson Team of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage presents this five-bedroom, four-bath, three-car garage in the Heritage neighborhood of north Fort Worth.
Splash into summer in the in-ground gunite heated pool with attached spa and waterfall. The gourmet kitchen features name-brand counters, stainless-steel appliances, butler’s pantry, wine cooler and gas cooktop. The spacious family room has a decorative gas starter fireplace overlooking the extensive landscaped back yard. The master suite is downstairs with an attached bathroom that has a garden tub, separate remodeled, oversized shower with body sprays, double vanities and walk-in closet.
An adjacent room to the master makes a perfect study or nursery. Another secondary bedroom downstairs with full bath makes a great guest suite. The upstairs has three bedrooms, game room and media room.
Some additional details include plantation shutters, fresh interior paint, new carpets, tankless water heater, upgraded ceramic tile flooring, wooden staircase and hardwood floors. The neighborhood has a club house, greenbelts, walking/bike paths, playgrounds, private ponds and a water park with six different pools. The location is convenient to schools, shopping, entertainment and more. Contact JoAnn Anderson at 817-741-2701 for showing/information.
