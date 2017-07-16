Helen Painter Group, Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 9147 Dickson Road is a private gated, 1.23 acre estate, with 2,560 square feet dressed in Austin Stone. There are three bedrooms and three baths with an original carriage house, office and concrete floored work shop (an additional heated/cooled 1,564 square feet) that can easily be converted to a guest house. A well designed dock down to Eagle Mountain Lake is included for $799,000.
Since 1848, several politicians, ranchers and pioneers in many well-known businesses in the area have owned this land and/or the house.
The view and the deck can make an otherwise hectic day melt away. There is room for football pickup games, dozens of friends/family members on the decking and dock (that even has a separate fishing pier) and hammock time in the trees.
The layout offers privacy with all the bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom's view gives 'window dressing' a whole new meaning. New neutral carpet is upstairs but the downstairs remains hardwoods and original fireplaces coexist happily with the modern kitchen appliances.
Offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors, the home will be open Sunday, July 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. For more information about this home, listed for $799,000, contact Robby Carson at 817-500-9235
