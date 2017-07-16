Williams Trew | Cleburne

The Duwe-Olsen Group with Williams Trew Real Estate introduces Highland Oaks, an gated community south of downtown Fort Worth in Cleburne, Texas. This is an opportunity to live near the city while enjoying the benefits of luxurious country living without compromising location, quality or amenities.
Spanning over 300 acres, Highland Oaks offers secluded one-plus-acre lots. Phase 1 reveals 13 lots with mature oak trees, rolling hills and private fishing ponds. The secluded community features meandering neighborhood streets, charming streetlights, recreational park and peaceful sunset views. For the equestrian enthusiasts, the development also offers a barn and round pen arena on the property for the HOA members to enjoy.
This new development is minutes from the Chisholm Trail Parkway, Interstate 35, and approximately 25 minutes south of downtown Fort Worth. This community is zoned in the acclaimed Joshua ISD wirth no city taxes.
Highland Oaks gated community lot prices range from $85,000 to $125,000. Visit www.williamstrew.com or www.highlandoaksdevelopment.com to view plat, available lots and gorgeous aerial photography of this special place.
Contact Ida Duwe-Olsen at 817.723.5166, Ted Olsen at 817.862.5662 and Cody Lee at 817.874.5385 or cody.lee@williamstrew.com with Williams Trew Real Estate to schedule a private tour.
