Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Five reasons to invest in ranch land

For buyers with cowboy dreams, buying ranch land doesn’t have to be just a wild west fantasy. It can be rather practical and beneficial, especially given the Lone Star State’s continuing and rapid development. Here, benefits to acquiring some acreage.
Getaways and developments. Texans are proud of Texas — deep in the heart and all that — but others are finally in on some of the secrets. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Fort Worth, Dallas and San Antonio are the three Texas cities that added the most people between 2015 and 2016. People are moving thanks to the booming job markets and the bustling lifestyles, making ranches and land near urban centers ever more valuable for development and country escape.
Mineral rights. If buyers own the mineral rights for the land, they get to enjoy the property while having extra income through royalty payments, a portion of the profits from any minerals that are extracted from the land.
Asset management. Land holdings are an excellent way to grow wealth and diversify investments. Purchasing through Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty ensures expert knowledge and guidance every step of the way.
Revenue streams. A ranch or land can provide many opportunities for income, from crops, livestock, quarrying, hospitality, hunting, fishing, even wind farming.
Long-term investments. Ranches are gifts that can keep on giving for generations. Buyers can also develop the land to cover operation costs and utilize a smart tax shelter for years.
