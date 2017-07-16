Knieper Realty, Inc | Granbury

With majestic views from the balcony and 24-plus acres, the home at 3345 Old Barn Court will impress everyone from nature lovers to city folk. This estate is just outside of Granbury.
This spacious log-and-stone constructed home is contrasted with a metal roof to portray a “cabin feel” while having nearly 5,400 square feet of living space. Featuring five bedrooms and expansive entertaining and living areas, this home has room for everyone and everything.
Vaulted and beamed ceilings in the living room and a stone wood burning fireplace create accent points. Plenty of windows and skylights bring in natural sunlight.
The interior has a rustic and elegant style, accentuating the mountain lodge architecture and ambiance. The floor plan is graced with hardwood floors, log walls and trim work, custom fixtures, claw-foot tubs, stainless-steel counters and more. Every chef will enjoy this state-of-the-art, spacious kitchen. Upstairs is a loft/game room with built-in bunks that add extra sleeping room.
Outside is a new custom pool and patio area. Surrounded by a rustic fence, this pool has patio space and surrounding trees providing privacy and a view.
Native landscaping compliments the home. This property is complete with a private fishing pond and is fully fenced. With additional special features, the home is offered for $1,100,000.
For more information on this property call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 or visit the website WeSellGranbury.com. Knieper Realty is at 3316 E. Hwy 377 in Granbury.
