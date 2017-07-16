Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Martha Price and Allison Jones, with Williams Trew, are present this Mediterranean style home at 804 Dunham Close in the gated and guarded community of Westworth Park. Westworth Park is near Shady Oaks Country Club, the residential area of Westover Hills and near the Trinity River trails.
The home was built in 2007 by Gordon Ramsey and has 3,267 square feet. The entrance is through a private gate into a courtyard with a fountain and then to the custom designed iron front door. Inside, the foyer leads to the adjacent formal dining room, the open kitchen, and to the great room with its 17’ vaulted and beamed ceiling.
The kitchen has granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and an island with a breakfast bar. The great room has a cast stone fireplace and French doors that open to the covered side porch. The side porch provides an outside entertaining area with its built-in grill and fireplace. The low maintenance yard has beautiful landscaping, including a fountain.
The master suite is on the main level along with a second bedroom, which is being used as a study. Upstairs can be found two bedrooms with a large Jack-and-Jill bath. There is an upstairs balcony which allows more entertainment space and a view.
With Travertine floors, high ceilings and quality finish-out, the home has lots of charm and character. Offered for $1,130,000, it can be shown by appointment only through Price at 817-999-1401 or Jones at 817-229-2411. The home will be open Sunday, July 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Directions: Take Interstate 30, north on Horne/Roaring Springs, right into Westworth Park, right on Trinity Oaks, right on Dunham Close.
