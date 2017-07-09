Elevate Realty Group | Granbury

This spacious home at 700 Temple Hall Highway in Granbury has plenty of amenities and is on 18.5 acres of high fenced land. Visitors enter through the private gated entry made of wrought iron and rock to landscaped grounds all around from every angle. The mature trees will provide shade during even the hottest months.
The home has five bedrooms, five full and two half baths and a five-car garage. Inside visitors are greeted with a grand foyer and winding staircase leading to the sitting room with beamed ceiling and river rock fireplace with custom mantel.
The formal living and dining rooms provide plenty of space to entertain. The rock fireplace gives way to the spacious kitchen with island, commercial appliances and custom cabinets joining a family room with view out to the pool. The solid-wood hand-scraped floors, crown molding and soaring ceilings are just a few of the architectural features throughout this home.
The master suite is on the main floor with a bath featuring his-and-hers closets and room for workout equipment. There is one secondary bedroom with a private bath on the lower level. Two oversized bedrooms with private baths, high-end media room and gameroom are upstairs.
The spacious outdoor living area has generous room for seating, covered patio, pool cabana and outdoor kitchen. Guests can stay overnight in the one-bedroom guest house complete with full bath and kitchen and the workshop provides storage needs. Exotic animals, along with abundant wildlife, are currently on the property, but it could easily be used as horse property. Bring fishing poles and fish on the private pond complete with covered patio area.
700 Temple Hall Highway, Granbury priced $1,495,000.
