Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Know your architecture: contemporary

From whence it came: While today’s architecture encompasses a wide range of trends and styles, contemporary architecture builds on the modernism that followed the Industrial Revolution. When the uniformity and clean linearity of early modernism began to feel impersonal, contemporary architecture responded with modernism’s open spaces but added warmth, whimsy, asymmetry and regional flair. It embraces natural light and, as a dynamic style interacting with its context, considers environmental impact, often incorporating eco-friendly materials and technology. Not to be confused with Mid-Century Modern architecture, which spans the early 1930s to the late ’60s, contemporary architecture is very much of the 1970s up to right now.
What to look for: Unique or imbalanced façades, geometric shapes, composite or recycled materials such as concrete or broken glass, natural elements such as sustainable bamboo flooring, flat or grass-planted roofs, hanging gardens, large windows and skylights, open floor plans, outdoor living areas, sliding doors, movable walls or partitions.
How it works: Here, form meets function. Not only do the aesthetics of contemporary usher nature indoors, its implementation serves sustainability. Energy-efficient windows welcome sunshine and can work in tandem with green heating. Cantilevering also allows for buildings to interact with the environment, providing an among-the-clouds airiness while annexing minimal ground space.
Famous examples: Outside Tubac, Arizona, and designed by Rick Joy, the Tyler residence, with rustic materials and austere structures, brings its saturated desert surrounds into relief. In Portland, Oregon, the dramatically cantilevered Hoke House by Skylab Architecture nestles among the trees of Forest Park. (It was the Cullen family’s house in the movie Twilight.)
Today, Contemporary homes can be found all over North Texas.
