Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano Wegman Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christies International Real Estate, presents 1301 Thomas Place on Fort Worth’s west side. The home is in the heart of the Cultural District and in close proximity to River Crest Country Club.
A restoration, completed in 2017, has updated the property’s timeless elegance with luxurious modern amenities. The floor plan encompasses three ample living areas, a stylish kitchen, five bedrooms, and five and one-half bathrooms. The top-of-the-line chef's kitchen features premium finishes and fixtures including custom marble counters and stainless-steel appliances. Complementing the kitchen is a formal dining room with bay windows and a custom, temperature controlled wine cellar. The kitchen is open to a great room, with French doors opening on to a comfortable veranda, providing a dramatic focal point of the home.
The spacious home features hardwood floors, custom built-in cabinetry and bookcases, along with a sun-lit galley leading to a cozy, paneled study. The master suite presents tall ceilings, windows and French doors leading to a private back yard and master bath with soaking tub, shower and two spacious his and her walk-in closets. The traditional home’s interior design emphasizes its custom features.
The home is priced $1,649,000. Contact Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033 or John Giordano at 817-991-1862 for a private showing.
