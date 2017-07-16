Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Emily Vick with Williams Trew presents the new home built by Emerald Homes at 2408 Spanish Trail.
Located on a corner lot in west Fort Worth in the Chamberlin Arlington Heights neighborhood, this 4,500-square-foot, two-storied Spanish style home offers four bedrooms, three full and one half baths, three living areas, a three- car garage and timeless appeal.
As soon as vivitors enter through the stately iron and glass front door it's evident that every detail of this newly constructed home has been planned by this experienced custom builder. Walk inside to find a circular entry with wood ceiling beams and gleaming hardwood floors. Immediately to the right is a study with iron doors and a nearby dining room with an inviting brick wall detail.
The spacious sunlit kitchen is a chef's dream with an oversized granite island, stainless-steel appliances, a six-burner gas range with pot-filler faucet, granite counters, a walk-in pantry, butler's pantry, wet bar with wine refrigerator and many custom built-ins.
The open concept living room adjoins the kitchen and breakfast area and features a self-lighting gas fireplace, black iron chandelier and glass doors that lead out to the patio and back yard which is perfect for entertaining.
The downstairs private master suite features high ceilings with a wall of windows and more views of the back yard. The spa-like master bath includes a walk-in closet, dual granite-topped vanities, a double shower and separate tub. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms, two full baths, a game room and a media room.
The property is exclusively presented by Emily Vick at Williams Trew and is offered at $995,000. To view additional photos and the virtual tour of this home, visit WilliamsTrew.com today. To arrange for a private showing or for additional information, contact Emily Vick at 817-371-6603.
