On Saturday, July 22nd, make plans to attend the Rolling Creek Ranch open house and land sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour four new luxury builder homes and find the perfect one- to two-plus-acre home site, on sale, from $59,900. Save even more with a purchase during the open house, with no closing costs* up to $2,000.
Rolling Creek Ranch offers an ideal location, less than five minutes from Granbury and just a short drive to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience living in the country, while still being close to all the city conveniences. Come take a tour of the four luxury new builder homes at Rolling Creek Ranch and see why so many families have decided to make this ranch their new home. Enjoy views of the lake and surrounding country, the security of a gated entrance, and the community park with pavilion, fishing pond and sports court.
Excellent bank and Texas Veteran financing are available, so owning a one- to two-plus-acre home site, from $59,900, couldn’t be easier. Call today 866-952-5398 for easy directions or visit online at www.RollingCreekRanch.com.
*Valid with purchase by July 22nd, 2017. Restrictions apply. Call for details. Equal Housing Opportunity
Comments