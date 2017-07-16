Moore Real Estate | Downtown Fort Worth

Pamela Beavers of Moore Real Estate presents the high-rise condominium in The Tower, 500 Throckmorton Street, Unit #1201 in the heart of downtown Fort Worth. With 24-hour concierge service, the home has 1,170 square feet that includes two bedrooms, two baths, two deeded parking spaces, and two balconies offering views across the Fort Worth skyline. The entrance corridor creates a lasting first impression, featuring warm colors and beautiful art leading to the concierge desk.
Upon entering the unit, guests are greeted with soft tones from the stained-glass light fixtures illuminating the entryway. The short entryway hosts the surround sound system and opens to the spacious living room with two balconies.
Showered in plenty of natural light provided by floor-to-ceiling windows, the living room also features crown molding, hidden privacy shades and Italian etched floors. Adjacent to the living room, the kitchen showcases granite, stainless-steel appliances, custom cabinets and a breakfast bar with ample counter space. Continuing through the home, the master bedroom features a custom name-brand closet system and private custom bathroom.
With the same floor-to-ceiling windows, the bedroom provides a view of Sundance Square. The spacious master bath features beautiful light fixtures, plenty of granite counter space and crown molding.
On the opposite side of the home, the guest bedroom also includes floor-to-ceiling windows, name-brand closet system and access to a custom bathroom with granite counters. Both bedrooms feature custom plantation shutters and both balconies provide one of the most sought-after views of Sundance Square, perfect for an evening of entertaining or relaxation.
Call Pamela Beavers at 361-549-6107 for a private showing of this property or visit www.MooreForSale.com for more information.
