Elevate Realty Group | Silverado on the Brazos

The home at 200 Silver Saddle Circle has a country setting between Granbury and Weatherford in Silverado on the Brazos. The home sits on over 12 acres of scenic horse country.
The main house includes a separate guest house for a total of 2,876 square feet. The main house has three bedrooms, two full baths, living and dining areas, eat-in kitchen and study, with a wall of bookcases and tile ceiling.
The living area is complemented by a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace with mantel and a built-in entertainment center. The kitchen has custom granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and many upgrades. The master suite has a high tray ceiling, a spa inspired bath and walk-in closet.
The back yard includes a half-acre bass and catfish stocked pond with a dock, canoe tie ups, well and pump. Other features are an open-rock cabana, grill and another floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace. The guest house next to the cabana is great for overnight guests.
The property also features a 2,400 square foot horse stall, tack room, implement barn and 60 foot round pen. The property has pipe and cross fence, shed, water trough, good native pasture soil and grasses. Silverado on the Brazos is AG exempt and move-in ready.
The home is priced at $719,000. Call Sue Thompson with Elevate Realty Group at 817-219-6144 for more information.
