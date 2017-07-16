Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

Situated in the neighborhood of Bentwater, and just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth in the lake-front community of Granbury Texas, the home at 1708 Bent Tree Court has exceptional curb appeal, and views of Lake Granbury and Comanche Peak.
Inside, this home features incredible design and luxurious upgrades. The spacious living and dining area features French doors looking out to the veranda. The hardwood floors and fireplace compliment the room and the high ceilings and recessed lighting allow for an open feel.
The French country kitchen is the perfect place to prepare any feast. Cathedral ceilings, plenty of windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and an island all allow for every chef to flex his or her culinary muscles. The kitchen opens up to a den area with a stone fireplace.
This home has a master suite with a spacious master bathroom, oversized grotto shower, built in cabinets and drawers, a large double vanity and garden tub.
This home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms and over 4,800 square feet of living space.
Just outside the rear of the home, discover a porch and deck balcony, both with views. The exterior of this home features lush gardens and a sloping yard with custom rock work and some great trees.
Priced at $549,500, call Knieper Real Estate and set up a private showing of 1708 Bent Tree Court at 817-219-0456 or visit www.KnieperTeam.com.
Comments