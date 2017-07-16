Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | New manors on the market

It’s another sweltering summer, but, luckily, these two exceptional estates in Tarrant County have everything needed for an unbeatable, year-round staycation.
The gated European-style estate at 5102 Montclair Drive in Colleyville features French-influenced design and is crafted with attention to every architectural detail. It inspires awe from the first glance at its carved-stone exterior. Its interior, with decorator finishes from around the world, begins with an entry hall that features a ceiling fresco and a glass chandelier. With seven bedrooms — each with its own full bath — a gourmet kitchen, home gym, game room, theater, seven-car garage, pool, spa, outdoor loggia and expansive gardens, this home has it all. It is listed by Nanette Ecklund-Luker and Brian Luker for $3,999,999.
The Colorado-inspired property at 1700 Wisteria Way in Westlake has all the perks of a getaway — but at home, sweet home. Tucked into the Vaquero estate community, it seamlessly blends the rustic and the elegant on its .69 acres with lake views. With 7,411 square feet, the stone residence accommodates family and friends with five bedrooms, four full baths and two half-baths. Creature comforts can be found throughout, from the state-of-the-art kitchen to the cozy home theater. The floor plan flows easily from the family room to the back yard, complete with saltwater pool, outdoor living area and firepit. It is listed by Susan Mathews for $2,850,000.
