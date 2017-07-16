Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Martha Williams and Williams Trew Real Estate offer this seven-bedroom Westover Hills home with a recent 2,290 sq. ft. addition custom designed by Archie Crow for the current owners.
The new addition includes a kitchen with Carrara marble counters, high ceilings and top-of-the-line appliances. The kitchen opens to the family room with a cast stone fireplace all overlooking French doors that open onto a covered entertaining area and covered porches and heated pool with spa and fountains. The spa has 11 jets, six for upper body and five for legs/feet. The outdoor pavilion includes an outdoor kitchen with fireplace and living area and bar.
The home was originally built in 2004, has two bedrooms downstairs and five upstairs with a playroom. A downstairs guest room was the original master and has a fireplace, walk-in closet and spacious bath. The master suite is its own retreat with a wood paneled office, walk-in shower, jetted tub, heated quartz floor and high ceilings – all looking out to the heated pool and spa. All the closets in the master bath were custom designed.
Special features include a name-brand sound system with camera capabilities, plantation shutters, hardwood floors, sprinkler system, three-car garage, abundant storage, simulated slate roof and a full pool bath equipped with plumbing set for a steam room.
The home at 5853 Merrymount Road is offered for $2,495,000. Contact Williams at 817-570-9401 for more information or to schedule a private showing. For additional information, visit the website at www.WilliamsTrew.com.
Comments