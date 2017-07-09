Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

Located in Bentwater in Granbury, the home at 2104 Wills Way Drive is priced $574,500.
This custom home is situated among mature oak trees and landscaping. Situated on over an acre, this four-bedroom, three and one-half bath home has 3,955 square feet of living space and features a four-car garage, an RV pad with power and water hookups and a boat slip at the community marina.
Enter this home and notice the open floor plan, custom wood floors, windows and 20-foot ceilings in the living room. This floor plan has two bedrooms on one side of the home with a Jack-and-Jill bath, and two bedrooms upstairs with an open-to-the-downstairs den separating them and a master suite with windows, and a master bath with dual vanities and an oversized master closet.
The gourmet kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, double ovens, extra-wide refrigerator, wood floors and custom wood cabinets. With an open breakfast bar that looks out to the living room and breakfast room, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. This home also features a private dining area just off the main foyer and a private study with hard wood floors and built-in cabinets.
A spacious laundry room has a private half bath and the garage has painted floors and custom shop area with private sink. The back porch is an open patio setting with a built-in grill, custom landscaping and flowerbeds, and views of the back yard with huge trees and shade.
The home is priced $574,500. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com and start your home buying and selling experience today.
Comments