Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

The home at 912 Crowley Road in Arlington is a modern contemporary home on a gentle slope offering sunset views from walls of windows and extensive balconies extending the length of the home and has been featured in a “Tour of Homes”.
To enter the home, visitors walk up a bridge to the front door and into the wood floored entry. There is a dining room and living room with fireplace, wet bar, and wall-to-wall views.
Right off the entry, follow the hallway to a multipurpose room featuring a bookcase with arresting molding features. This room serves as a study or additional living area. There is also a full bath.
Left of the entry, is the kitchen/breakfast area which features granite counters, double ovens, windows, wood flooring, and easy access to both balconies for outdoor relaxation or dining.
The master suite is down the hall with windows and a door that accesses the balcony. The bedroom showcases one-of-a-kind exquisite moldings. The master bath has double lavatories, shower, garden tub, closets, multiple skylights, and the adjoining office/dressing area.
Down a few stairs is a landing with skylight overhead. Continuing down the stairs you’re met with another living area with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the covered patio. Past the living area are two spacious bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath.
The utility room has expansive counters, multiple cabinets, shelves, and sink and room for additional refrigerator. It leads to the spacious garage which includes carriage parking. Other amenities include shelves and cabinetry and a dumbwaiter for transporting groceries or other items to the kitchen and living area above.
Additional features include electric awnings, storage shed and wiring for zoned sound and speakers throughout. Priced $524,900, this home is presented by the Casselberry/Heugatter Group and will be open Sunday, July 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more photos and information visit www.912Crowley.Ebby.com. Or, call Carolyn Casselberry at 817-235-1511 to schedule a private showing.
