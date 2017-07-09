Helen Painter Group Realtors | Eagle Mountain Lake

The home at 12764 Stuart Road is one of Eagle Mountain Lake's newest homes for sale.
On a tree covered acre, visitors will find 3,900 square feet with a 'rustic industrial' designed interior, four bedrooms, three full and two half baths, three-car garage, saltwater pool and a dock with an upper deck.
This home was conceived, designed and built by the current owner in 2001 and no changes, updating or remodel is needed. From the road, privacy is its theme and from inside the home lake views are the theme. On a less congested part of the lake, the west side offers plenty of water to enhance all water sports skills. There is a detached almost-600-square-foot brick building that could be turned into guest quarters.
Offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors, 12764 Stuart Road is priced $799,000. For more information or for a private showing, contact Robby Carson at 817-500-9235.
