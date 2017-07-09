Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Tour Homes in Southlake, Westlake and Keller

On Sunday, July 9, explore houses with exceptional pools and outdoor living spaces in and around Fort Worth, as part of the Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty Summer Open House Tour. To see all of today’s open houses across North Texas, more than 75, visit briggsfreeman.com/tour.
The Fort Worth magazine 2016 Home of Dreams, 1925 Cielo Court in Keller has elegant outdoor spaces, from the master suite’s private courtyard to the pool and spa, grilling station, fire pit and green yard with oak trees beyond. It is listed for $2,395,000 by Dona Robinson. Open from 2 to 4 p.m.
Set on almost two acres, 3060 Dove Road in Westlake has a negative-edge pool, waterfall, two ponds, an outdoor kitchen and ample entertaining space. It is listed for $1,950,000 by Wynne Moore and Perry Moore. Open from 1 to 5 p.m.
A 5,567-square-foot, resort-like custom home, 304 King Ranch Road in Southlake has a pool including waterfall, slide and spa. It is listed for $1,199,900 by Wynne Moore and Perry Moore. Open from 1 to 5 p.m.
Nature-lovers’ will appreciate 1821 Kinsale Drive in Keller, a five-bedroom estate home overlooking two ponds and a walking trail with its own diving pool and patio. It is listed for $970,000 by Carol Russo. Open from 2 to 4 p.m.
A four-bedroom brick custom home, 1820 N. Kimball Avenue in Southlake has a covered patio, expansive wood deck for grilling, fenced pool and fenced back yard full of green space. It is listed for $749,900 by Kim Bedwell. Open from 1 to 3 p.m.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For all listings and much more, go to briggsfreeman.com.
