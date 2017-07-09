Ebby Halliday Realtors | Aledo

Paula Watson and Ebby Halliday Realtors present this Mediterranean home at 159 Crooked Creek in the exclusive gated community of Creekside in Aledo with views from both the front and back upstairs balconies.
The foyer with a winding staircase and hardwood flooring greet visitors upon entering. The stone accents around the family room fireplace and the stone arches entering the open kitchen add to the uniqueness of the home.
The downstairs master suite has a stone fireplace and a master bath featuring stone columns, a walk-through shower and closet. The downstairs study is designed to be a true home office. It is complete with a secret closet to store items that need to be kept secure.
The formal dining room, the breakfast room, and the extended outdoor patio make this home easy for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen features a gas cooktop, extensive granite counters and an island with a breakfast bar. Cabinets are plentiful. The walk-in pantry and pot-filler faucet add to the extra touches in the kitchen. The utility room also features granite counters, additional storage and space.
In addition to the family room downstairs is another spacious family room or game room upstairs, with access to the balcony and beautiful morning or evening views. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms, each with designated full baths and a climate-controlled storage room.
There’s easy access to major roads. Aerial pictures are available online. There’s plenty of room to add a pool on this one-acre lot. Adding to the outdoor ambiance is a wood-burning fireplace on the back patio and a rock creek alongside the property line.
The home at 159 Crooked Creek is priced $699,000. Call Watson for a private viewing at 817-675-2803.
