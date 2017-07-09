Virginia Cook, Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 4820 Darla Drive is priced $339,000 inc Overton South with shopping, dining, hike/bike trails, Loop 820 and Chisholm Trail and so many other things that make Fort Worth great within easy reach.
Buyers can also stay home to enjoy the versatile floor plan, abundant updates, tree-shaded yard and swimming pool with a spa.
Refinished parquet floors and new carpet flow throughout more than 2,700 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms, three full baths, a formal dining room, and a family room with a wall of glass overlooking the backyard oasis and a brick fireplace flanked by a wet bar with built-ins.
The fourth bedroom is split and is adjacent to the third full bath, perfect for guests. This room could also serve as a second living room or a home gym.
The sunny kitchen has updated cabinets, hardware and granite counters, and an adjoining breakfast room boasts built-ins and more views of the pool.
A full-size utility room offers added convenience, and at the end of a busy day, owners will love retreating to the master suite with a private access to the patio and pool area and bath with dual sinks and vanities, walk-in closets a garden tub and separate shower.
To schedule a private showing contact Sandra Regester of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-366-7726 or sregester@virginiacook.com. For more information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13614870-4820-darla-drive-fort-worth-tx-76132.
