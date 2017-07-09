Ebby Halliday Realtors | May Top Producers

Ebby Halliday Realtors Arlington and Mansfield offices announce the top producing and recognized agents for the month of May. Shown in the picture are: front, left to right, Liz Hawkins, Linda Magazzine, Tricia Wilson. Back row, left to right: Mary Ann Heugatter, Rusty Roe, Michael Cunningham, Kathy Lakatta and Kristina Anderson. Not shown are: Kelli Brosig, Jana Jackson-Hurta, Barb Rau, Debbie Kerschen, Laura Bumgarner and Julie Owens.
The Top Individual Producer was Kelli Brosig and the Top Group was The Magazzine-Cunningham Group. Kelli Brosig was a $2 Million Plus volume producer and also closed six units. The Magazzine-Cunningham Group, led by Linda Magazzine and Michael Cunningham, sold over $6 million in volume and closed eight units.
The Top 10 Agents for May were, in order: Kelli Brosig, Kathy Lakatta, Jana Jackson-Hurta, Barb Rau, Debbie Kerschen, Laura Bumgarner, Rusty Roe, Tricia Wilson, Julie Owens and Liz Hawkins.
The Top 3 Groups for May were, in order: The Magazzine-Cunningham Group, The Casselberry-Heugatter Group, and the Kristina Anderson Group.
Most Listing Units was achieved by Kathy Lakatta with nine listings and The Kristina Anderson Group with five listings.
Suzanne McCabe, branch office sales manager said, “These agents are some of the hardest-working Realtors around and their success is evidence of this. Excellent service to their clients, keen knowledge of our active market, and dedication to their profession make them the successful sales associates they are. They are all also true representatives of our company’s commitment to providing the highest level of professionalism in our industry.” To contact these associates about listing your home or to begin a home search, visit Ebby.com, or call 817-654-3737 in Arlington, or 682-422-0333 in Mansfield.
Comments