Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Possum Kingdom Lake

Sabrina Sparkman and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage present 3205 Canyon Wren Loop. Located in the gated community of The Hills above Possum Kingdom Lake, this development around one and one-half hours west of Fort Worth has a great combination of spacious country living near the lake while at the same time enjoying upscale amenities.
The infinity community clubhouse swimming pool and fitness center that overlook the northeast side of the lake as well as the quiet, heavily treed community lake cabin with nearby boat dock, boat launch, and boat storage are sure to please lake lovers.
This Possum Kingdom Lake home has five acres and a lake view. With four bedrooms, three full baths and approximately 2,800 square feet per tax records, the floorplan of this open-concept home flows nicely from living to dining to kitchen area and the surrounding rooms.
The slurried brick on the exterior gives this home a Tuscan Italian feel. Buyers can expect to see bluebonnets and native Texas flowers after stepping out onto the tranquil patio on the front of the home which overlooks the water and surrounding hills. In addition to the sights and sounds of turkey, road runners, owls and other wildlife unbeatable sunsets can be seen. Views from the back patio open into trees and meadows on the back acreage of this property.
Most all of the upscale furnishings and decor are negotiable in the sale price of the home.
Contact Listing Agent Sabrina Sparkman at 817-637-8835 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000 for a private showing.
