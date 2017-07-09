Williams Trew | Fort Worth

As visitors approach 4405 Dunwick Lane they encounter a circular drive allowing ample parking and the perfect entry to this corner home in Overton Park.
The inviting double doors to this spacious mid-century-modern home feature terrazzo flooring throughout the entire floor plan. Upon entering the house there are dramatic vaulted and beamed ceilings all the way to the back patio with great sunlight providing a dramatic focal point to the stone fireplace.
This spacious five-bedroom, four-bathroom home provides just over 3,500 square feet with one-level, open living. There are two living areas which can be separate for privacy or open most of the time for easy moving throughout the house. While the kitchen has had some updating, this home is waiting to be taken to the next level providing great bones and space and unique built-ins.
The home wraps around a private patio and pool with a larger fenced-in side yard . The pool was redone approximately two years ago and provides a place to relax. Rozi Stone with Williams Trew presents 4405 Dunwick Lane priced at $775,000. For more information contact Rozi at 817-862-4464 or visit williamstrew.com
