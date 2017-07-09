The home at 105 Woodlands Court is priced $469,900.
July 09, 2017 12:00 AM

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Ovilla, TX

Rod Rogers and Coldwell Banker present 105 Woodlands Court in Ovilla, Texas.

The colonial custom home has a resort-style back yard. The open-concept kitchen looks into the living area with double ovens, gas cooktop, and an island/breakfast bar with sink and built-in microwave. The custom media room has projection and surround-sound speakers. The master bath provides another easy access to the diving pool with spa.

The back patio has many built-ins including a grill and television. A brick building in the back yard as well as ample attic space provide storage. There is a circular front drive and swing side three-car garage.

Located on a quiet tree-lined cul-de-sac, come check out this spacious home with a country feeling yet less than 30 minutes from downtown Dallas.

The home is priced at $469,900. Call Rod Rogers at 817-320-4506 to schedule your showing today.

