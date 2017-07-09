The home at 316 Longview Drive is open Sunday, July 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Real Estate

July 09, 2017 12:00 AM

Ebby Halliday Realtors | Keller

The home at 316 Longview is a three-bedroom, two-bath, one-story home in Bloomfield at Hidden Lakes in Keller. Open Sunday, July 9 from 2 to 4 p.m., 316 Longview Drive has a three-car garage and a bonus game room/media room upstairs.

This home has hardwood floors and a split-bedroom floor plan. It opens to an elegant entry, formal living, and dining area and French doors that open to the study. It has an island kitchen, with granite counters and a breakfast bar open to a family room with a fireplace.

It has a low-maintenance, back yard with a patio. Also being a part of the Hidden Lakes family in Keller, it takes full advantage of the community pool that this homeowner association offers. From the crown molding and vaulted ceilings to the soft tone designer colors and recent replacements of most of the mechanics, all the details of this home have been meticulously cared for by one owner since it was built in 2000.

Centrally located in the DFW area in Keller, this home allows easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and the ability to take advantage of what Colleyville, Keller, Roanoke and Southlake's communities have to offer. Contact Summer Richards at 972-467-8758 for a private showing.

