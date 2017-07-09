Williams Trew | Eagle Mountain Lake

The French Country home at 1901 Park Street with deep water front on Eagle Mountain Lake is accented by lamp posts imported from France.
The house is constructed of Syrian limestone with a 150-year slate roof. The infinity pool with fire pots overlook a view of the lake. The lighting, pool equipment, sprinklers and indoor fireplaces are all controlled remotely.
The custom breakfast nook with remote controlled fireplace has a view of the water.
The house has an elevator, fireplaces in bedrooms, an exercise room, remotely lowered and raised chandeliers, a safe room, a tornado room, and has imported tiles, travertine, marble and granite throughout. The home is independently wired to self sustain on a generator. The dock is all-weather metal complete with boat lifts and lighting.
There is custom cabinetry throughout, a custom kitchen with French limestone and name-brand toilets. Four bedrooms and five baths offer comfort and beautiful design. It is spacious, with high ceilings and expansive views, but with a cozy feel.
The home is priced $950,0000. The vacant lot adjacent to the home is for sale and is priced $650,000 on 1905 Park Street. For more information contact Kathy Fetters with Williams Trew at 214-435-2342 or visit williamstrew.com.
Comments