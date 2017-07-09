Ebby Halliday Realtors | Fort Worth

Located in Bella Flora, 12609 Volare Drive offers a feel of open spaces while being convenient to all city amenities and is served by the Aledo Independent School District. Visitors can enjoy the feel of the country and sit on the patio by the fireplace and watch cattle grazing on the hillside.
On entering the foyer, visitors are greeted with the openness that makes this floor plan so livable. To the right is a study with French doors, a guest bedroom and bath and the master suite. To the left is the formal dining and living area with walls of windows.
The kitchen features granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and attractive cabinetry. There is a walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Opening to the family room and breakfast room makes the kitchen feel inclusive and spacious, with views from the wall of windows in both rooms.
On the opposite side of the home from the master suite, is a gameroom, two bedrooms and a Jack-and-Jill bath. The split bedroom arrangement affords privacy for the master suite. The gameroom could serve as an extra bedroom if one is needed.
The lot is 1.4 acres. Built in 2012 with many custom amenities, the home is priced $499,000.
