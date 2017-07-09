The home at 9517 Bella Terra Drive in Montserrat is one of more than 75 homes on today’s Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty Summer Open House Tour.
July 09, 2017 12:00 AM

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Tour Homes in North Texas

Today buyers can tour more than 75 residences across North Texas with pools and outdoor entertaining spaces on the Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty Summer Open House Tour. See them all at briggsfreeman.com/tour.

An estate home on more than 1.29 acres, 9517 Bella Terra Drive in Montserrat has five bedrooms, five baths, a theatre room, fitness room, cocktail bar, wine-tasting room with wine refrigerator and garage space for eight cars. The back yard is like a private waterpark with a pool and slide, waterfall with fire feature and attached spa. It is priced $3,499,000 by John Zimmerman and is open today from 2 to 4 p.m.

On a private lot with mature landscaping, 1301 Fanning Street in Southlake is a custom-built home with transitional style. The five-bedroom house comes with an outdoor kitchen and pool. It is priced $2,195,000 by Wynne Moore and Perry Moore and is open today from 1 to 5 p.m.

The home at 4851 Moss Hollow Court in Overton Woods has plenty of space with five bedrooms and four baths. There’s a slide into the heated saltwater diving pool. It is listed for $1,149,000 by John Zimmerman and is open today from 2 to 4 p.m.

In the heart of Fort Worth and in the Tanglewood Elementary School district, 4808 Barkridge Trail charms with its large landscaped courtyard in front and pool in the back. It is listed for $530,000 by Laurie Brants and Clay Brants and is open today from 1 to 3 p.m.

President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For all listings and much more, go to briggsfreeman.com.

