Ebby Halliday Realtors | Colleyville

Therese Deptula and Ebby Halliday Realtors in Southlake present this custom Lampkin built 6,400 square foot executive home at 2102 Conner Lane.
This home features six bedrooms and six and one-half baths. Each bedroom offers a full bath and walk-in closet with one bedroom being a two-room suite.
A coiffured ceiling, wainscoting and a fireplace adorn the formal office. The main floor master bedroom suite has a double trey lit ceiling, fireplace and two walk-in closets. An oversized master bath has a free-standing shower, jetted tub, two sinks and a sit-down vanity. A guest room is on the main floor as well.
The gourmet kitchen features plenty of cabinetry, a center island complete with a vegetable sink, two walk-in pantries and a butler’s pantry. There is a separate breakfast area and ample breakfast bar seating. Windows looking out to the back yard surround the family room adjacent to the kitchen.
The formal living room has a lit tray ceiling, ornate fireplace, and views of the backyard garden.
Double staircases lead up to the media room with a barrel ceiling, built-in storage and wet bar. A spacious family room, three bedrooms, work center, Juliette balcony and flex space currently used as an exercise room are also featured on the second floor.
The private back yard offers a diving pool, spa, freestanding service bar with seating, grilling station and a television. This home is in a family neighborhood with a large pond, walking trails and tennis courts.
The home at 2102 Conner Lane is priced $959,000. For more information contact Deptula at 817-739-5400.
