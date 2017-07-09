Real Estate

July 09, 2017

Virginia Cook, Realtors | Fort Worth

Gracefully situated on a tree-shaded half-acre lot in the heart of Meadows West in Fort Worth is this one-story traditional home with guest quarters at 6836 Trinity Landing Drive N.

With an open floor plan with over 4,500 square feet of space, the home offers a versatile floor plan that includes a living room with wood floors, fireplace flanked by built-ins and a wall of windows with plantation shutters overlooking the patio and pool.

A second living room also has a fireplace and built-ins, and the updated kitchen is central to it all. A breakfast area wrapped in windows and built-ins, plus a dining bar and nearby formal dining room with wood floors provide casual and elegant options, while stainless appliances including a gas cook top, tile backsplash and granite counters make meal preparation a joy.

Three bedrooms and three full baths in the main house include the comfortable master suite with an updated bath featuring a glass walk-in shower and double vanities.

The guest quarters has a living area with fireplace, fully-equipped kitchen and full bath. Gracious touches include plantation shutters, fresh paint and new flooring.

Two entrances enhance the versatility of the guest quarters, and added amenities include a utility room with sink, four-car garage plus a carport and a new roof with seamless gutters with leaf guards.

Priced $649,900, 6836 Trinity Landing Drive N. is open Sunday, July 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. To schedule a private showing contact Jan Aziz of Virginia Cook, Realtors at jaziz@virginiacook.com or 817-665-1222. For additional information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13615557-6836-trinity-landing-drive-fort-worth-tx-76132.

