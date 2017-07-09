Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Aledo

Sandy Binner of Coldwell Banker Residential presents this Aledo estate inside a gated community on two acres at 100 River Crest Court. The home of over 4,000 square feet is designed with detail for style and comfort.
The home features open concept living. A spacious den features a stone fireplace and built-in entertainment center. The gourmet kitchen opens into the den and has all stainless-steel appliances, double oven, island, granite counters and breakfast bar. A formal dining area is easy access to the kitchen and has hardwood floors. Also off the den is a home office with built-in desk and bookcase.
The two-story home has five bedrooms and four baths. A master suite is on the first floor and has enough space for a sitting area or office. The master bath includes separate vanities, single shower, jetted soaking tub and spacious walk-in closet. A second bedroom is also downstairs, along with a utility room with sink, mud-room and a full bath.
The upstairs features two bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath and another bedroom en-suite. Also found upstairs is a media room that has two built in desks.
Storage is not lacking in this well-designed home with plenty of storage closets throughout and floored attic space.
An expansive covered porch is on the back of the home that overlooks the pool area. A tranquil setting, the pool features natural stone, diving board, cascading waterfall and spa. The manicured lawn is complete with palm trees, lush plants, mature trees for shade and privacy.
The home is priced at $589,999 and is at 100 River Crest Court. For more information or to set up a viewing, contact Sandy Binner at (817) 368-1400 or sandy.binner@cbdfw.com.
