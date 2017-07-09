How to host a sizzling summer open house

According to the National Association of Realtors, more than 40 percent of all homes sold last year were between the months of May and August. There are so many reasons why summer may be the perfect time to put your home on the market - families are trying to settle into a new place before the school year starts and buyers have their tax refunds firmly in hand. But with so many others reaching the same conclusion, how do you make your home stand out?
“A well planned open house allows potential buyers to picture how life in this home would be, and in the summer people tend to be more relaxed; it’s the time of vacations and lazy days,” said Bobbie Johnson Chairman. “So making your home’s open house a haven from the heat is the best way to help them visualize that this is the house is where they’ll want to spend all of their summers.”
Here are a few tips to help your home’s open house stand out this summer.
Pump the A/C. It’s easy for a house to become stuffy and warm during the summer, especially with exterior doors frequently opening and closing, so make sure that you have the air conditioning running whenever you’re hosting potential buyers, Johnson reminds homeowners, “Just make sure to keep the temperature cool and inviting, not set to a deep freeze!”
Curb Appeal. Your home’s curb appeal is its first impression, and the summer months can be harsh on your home’s front lawn. “Unlike in winter, where fresh snow in the front yard can appear romantic and enticing to buyers, there is nothing attractive about the dry, dead lawns of summer,” said Johnson. “Water frequently or update your home’s landscaping to something grass-free.”
Outdoor Living. If your home has a pool, a large deck or an outdoor kitchen, the summer months are the perfect time to highlight them. “Put some lemonade out for buyers to enjoy on the patio and keep the pool crystal clean,” said Johnson. “Remember, however, that summer means kids are out of school, and they may be joining their parents on open house tours, so make sure that pool gates are kept locked tight for safety.”
Embrace the Season. “Potential buyers may be hot and thirsty when they arrive, so prepare for it,” said Johnson. “Have a cooler with ice-cold bottled water ready and waiting for them the moment they walk in the house, and have refreshing snacks, like watermelon or popsicles, available in the kitchen or on the patio. This will help home buyers picture your home as their oasis in the heat.”
Following a few easy open house tips can help you quickly find the right buyer this summer.
If you are interested in selling or buying a home this summer, contact Arlington Board of REALTORS® or visit www.ArlingtonRealtor.com to find a Realtor.
