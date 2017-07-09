Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, presents one of Texas' most prized architectural treasures. Designed in the early 1900's by the architecture firm of Sanguinet and Staats, the estate was constructed over a three-year period beginning in 1910. Named for its original owners, the Baldridge estate, one of Fort Worth's original homesteads, became a Texas landmark in 1978.
Recently completing an intensive two-year renovation, the home is now a balance of historic elegance and modern comfort. Located in a historic Fort Worth neighborhood, the Baldridge House is minutes from River Crest Country Club, fine dining and shopping of Camp Bowie Boulevard, and the nightlife of the newly developed Seventh Street corridor.
The nearly one-and-one-half-acre estate is protected by a privacy fence and hedge. The entry veranda spans the length of the home, and is complemented by French doors with arched topped transoms. The main living area is flooded with light, featuring 20-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and room to entertain. The estate has three living spaces, a billiard room with oak paneling and highly detailed oak coffered ceilings, four bedrooms with pine floors, lavish bathrooms and large storage spaces. There is also a private study with stained paneling and custom cabinetry.
The formal dining area is accentuated by a fireplace, wood beamed ceiling and a phenomenal oversized chandelier. The dining area is lined with 8-foot French doors, which open to the front veranda. The master suite features a bathroom, custom fireplace and has its own private balcony with northern views of the city. The bathroom has marble counters, heated flooring, a stained wood paneled tub and his-and-her walk-in closets. The gourmet kitchen complete with informal dining and keeping room features its own fireplace, commercial-grade appliances, heated tile floors and custom stained wood cabinetry.
The lower level of the home has a wine cellar which holds thousands of bottles of wine and is temperature controlled. There is a fully functioning gym and quarters for the staff with a full kitchen, living area, bedroom, and bathroom with closet.
The guest house on the property has a steam room and full kitchen, which can be opened to the pool area and will double as a pool bar during the summer. There are multiple outdoor living areas and a pool with multiple lounge areas. The outdoor kitchen houses a pizza oven, deep fryer, outdoor grill and marble surfaces to prepare and serve from.
The home is fully integrated with the latest wiring and technology, with fully functioning security systems and cameras. There are two garages on the property. One houses four daily drivers, while the other is complete with four garage bays, each with its own lift accommodating eight additional cars.
