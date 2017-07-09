Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents 6736 Medinah Drive in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour-guarded, gated, golf-course community. Shaded by flourishing trees, this garden home offers 3,200 square feet including four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three living areas, and two-car garage.
A sensational brick and stone exterior creates a front entry that ushers visitors to the hardwood floors of the open-concept formal living areas. Off the foyer, through an arched opening, lies a spacious formal dining room with easy access to the kitchen. Attention is drawn to frameless glass windows in the formal living room that create a seamless connection to the outdoors.
The kitchen is complete with granite counters, over-sized island, built-in refrigerator and custom cabinets. The kitchen flows directly into a breakfast nook and a family room featuring a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and shuttered windows streaming natural light throughout the room.
The spacious master bedroom has a cozy sun-filled sitting area. The spa-like master bath provides walk-in shower, dual sinks and a spacious closet. Additionally, a guest bedroom and full bathroom are also on the first floor.
Upstairs, an expansive den with coffered ceiling is attached to a split-level study with custom built-in desk and windows overlooking the frontyard gardens. Two additional bedrooms and one full bath are also upstairs. This is the perfect home for those seeking a low maintenance or a lock-and-leave lifestyle. Added amenities include impressive storage space and front yard maintenance provided by HOA.
For more information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
