Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Grapevine

The DFW Home Listings Team and Coldwell Banker present 3045 Monument Butte on an almost half-acre corner lot in Grapevine and priced $720,000. This 6,028-square-foot custom-built home in the Grapevine/Colleyville Independent School District has five bedrooms, four full and two half baths and a three-car garage. An entryway with sweeping staircase and wood floors leads to arched walkways, a wealth of built-ins, and high ceilings with plenty of windows to let in natural light.
To the right of the entry, the study features French doors and built-ins. Left of the entry is a formal living area with a wall of high windows overlooking the landscaped front yard and a formal dining room leading to the kitchen equipped for a professional chef. Professional-grade, built-in stainless-steel appliances, center island with counter height seating, an abundance of storage and granite counters make the kitchen a joy to cook in.
The generous family room with fireplace provides access to the back yard through three single-lite French doors.
The master retreat has a sitting area, walk-through shower, jetted tub and spacious walk-in closet. Also on the first floor is a private, guest suite as well as a small bonus room. Three additional bedrooms are on the second floor, plus an oversized game room with wet bar, seating area and built-in cabinets. A beach-entry play pool with spa is the highlight of the private back yard.
For additional information, call Sharon Auffet at 972-742-7039 or Kayla Vardell at 214-906-9148. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
