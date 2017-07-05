Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Cedar Hill

The Anderson Team of Coldwell Banker presents this custom Georgia Colonial home at 1850 Mansfield Road in Cedar Hill nestled in mature shade trees with privacy that also includes an in-ground gunite, salt-water diving pool and cabana.
An elegant entry leads to the formal dining room with tray ceilings and also into the spacious family room with fireplace. The kitchen has name-brand counters, custom tile backsplash, lazy susan, breakfast bar and smooth-top range.
The master suite and study/guest suite is downstairs with secondary bedrooms, gameroom and two bonus rooms upstairs. Secondary bedrooms are also generous in size.
There is a two-car oversized attached garage and two-car oversized detached garage with loft area for storage. The home was built with piers placed every 36 inches during construction to prevent any excessive movement.
Additional features include tornado tie downs, covered patio, sprinkler system, aerobic septic system, custom cabinetry throughout, energy efficient name-brand windows, double water heaters, custom winter safety pool cover, energy saving ridge vents, radiant barrier roof deck and more.
The home will be open on Saturday, July 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. For additional information, contact Misty Kacho at 817-925-6917 or email: MistySellsRE@gmail.com
