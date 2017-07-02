Williams Trew | Possum Kingdom Lake

A great view is just one of the many things visitors will find with the home at 1230 Plateau Place in The Ranch at Possum Kingdom Lake.
The main room opens to the gourmet kitchen and dining area with a vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace and an abundance of windows to capture the views. Adjacent to the well-appointed kitchen is another cozier living area with its own fireplace. The master and guest suites have elegant finishes. The third living area (or game room) is on the second level and has a bunk room, full bathroom and wet bar.
There is a stone fire-pit on the open patio and plenty of covered patio area. There is also room and preliminary plans for a pool. The home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, is 4,708 square feet and sits on 1.2 acres. The lot next door is also available for sale, providing even more space and privacy.
There are many amenities to enjoy in this exclusive community such as the tennis courts, sand-volleyball court, skeet range, softball field, equestrian center and ATV-riding throughout the 1,100 common acres in this gated, guarded subdivision. The price was recently reduced by $200,000 to $1,575,000.
For more information, contact Kathy Lanpher at Williams Trew at 214-215-1155 or Kathy.Lanpher@WilliamsTrew.com or visit WilliamsTrewLakefront.com, WilliamsTrew.com, Ebby.com or LuxuryPortfolio.com.
