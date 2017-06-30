What it means to be a Texas real estate advocate

You probably heard about several hot topic issues being debated at the state Capitol when the Texas Legislature was in session earlier this year. One such hot topic was property tax reform.
While lawmakers didn’t ultimately pass legislation in the regular session to reform the property tax process, I’m proud to say the Texas Association of Realtors was engaged every step of the way, ensuring lawmakers understand why taxpayers deserve honesty and transparency when local tax rates are adopted and deserve long-term property tax relief.
But some important issues didn’t make headlines, even though they have the potential to affect every Texan.
Several bills that benefit real estate consumers—that means everyone who buys, sells or leases real estate in Texas—were passed and have been signed into law.
These successes didn’t happen by chance. Texas Realtors strongly advocated for these pro-consumer bills on your behalf throughout the legislative process. Thousands of Realtors visited with lawmakers during the session and contacted them directly to educate them about the bills’ merits. The Texas Association of Realtors also provided testimony when bills were being debated during committee hearings.
Thanks to TAR and Texas Realtors, you’ll never have to pay fees that some cities in other states charge on new construction. Real estate transactions will have more disclosure. Consumers will be protected from misleading real estate advertisements. And buyers will have a way to find out whether properties may be affected by nearby military installations.
But that’s not all. Texas Realtors engaged on issues that improve Texas in other ways, like supporting legislation that provides clear statewide standards for transportation network companies—also known as ride-hailing companies—and ending the confusing way state and local propositions are named on ballots.
While these may not seem like issues directly affecting real estate, they benefit Texas across the board, which keeps the state strong and encourages people to invest in Texas real estate.
Texas Realtors also successfully defeated legislation that would have harmed real estate consumers, including bills that would have increased costs when you buy property and would’ve required you to tell the government how much you paid for a property.
Real estate is on the agenda every time the Texas Legislature meets, and this year was obviously no exception.
That’s why Texas Realtors work hard to ensure that lawmakers see the value in legislation that favors those who buy, sell or lease real estate in Texas.
For more information about buying or selling real estate or to find a local Realtor, visit Arlingtonrealtor.com.
Comments