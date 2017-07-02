The home at 1970 County Road 321 is priced $699,900.
Real Estate

July 02, 2017

Elevate Realty Group | Glen Rose

Randall Luna of Elevate Realty Group presents the home at 1970 County Road 321 in Glen Rose, priced $699,900. The property overlooks the lake, with over seven acres of manicured live oaks.

This three-bedroom, three-and-one-half bath Mediterranean style home has 22-foot ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, an open living room, a five-car garage and lake views from every angle. The spacious master bedroom has a fireplace and double custom walk-in closets. The master bathroom is a spa-like retreat with custom tile, shower and a spacious tub. The home also comes with a game room, with its own kitchen, wet bar and bath. With stone-tiled floors throughout, the home has modern design and efficiency.

There is a guest cottage on the property as well, with three bedroom and two baths. The back yard has a salt water pool with a custom water slide, attached spa, water fall, stone grotto, and a swim-up pool bar, all overlooking the lake.

Buyers can sit on the back patio and enjoy the lake views, swim in the resort-style pool, play on the basketball court or enjoy the manicured 7 other acres on the property. Call an Elevate Agent today 817-736-5757 to come view this home.

