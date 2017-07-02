Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Whitney Neal of Williams Trew Real Estate presents 6124 Curzon Avenue. This Tudor-style home is near shopping on Camp Bowie, Ridglea Country Club and Interstate 30 for quick access to downtown. Originally built in 1936, the home was renovated in 2007 to have five-bedrooms and five-baths.
Professionally landscaped flowerbeds and manicured zoysia grass frame the home. Upon entry, visitors are greeted by the formal living room, which naturally flows into a dining area and an adjacent office space.
The abutting island kitchen offers double ovens, gas cooktop, ice machine and two sinks. This gourmet kitchen naturally flows from a cozy living room which includes a rock fireplace and towering ceilings to a relaxing back yard.
The private master suite is tucked away behind the kitchen and living space. This well-appointed retreat includes a jetted tub, walk-in shower, separate vanities and spacious walk-in closet.
The upstairs has a game room and wet bar overlooking the downstairs living space. Two oversized bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath and a separate bedroom with a private bath provide ample space.
Additional amenities to this home include a fifth bedroom downstairs offering a perfect opportunity for a private office, rich hardwood floors, two garages, and an automatic iron privacy gate.
The home is priced $845,000. For additional information or a private showing, contact Whitney Neal at 817-903-3772.
Comments